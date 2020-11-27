‘Jeopardy!’ Shares Alex Trebek’s Posthumous Thanksgiving Message

The late Alex Trebek pre-recorded a special Thanksgiving message while filming an episode of Jeopardy! The official Jeopardy! Twitter account shared the pre-recorded video on Thursday, stating that his message was “high on our list of things to be thankful for.”

In his message, Trebek reminded everyone that there are “reasons to be thankful” despite having to celebrate amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying, “You know, in spite of what America and the rest of the world is experiencing right now, there are many reasons to be thankful. There are more and more people extending helpful hands to do a kindness to their neighbors, and that’s a good thing.” Trebek ended his message by encouraging everyone to “keep the faith.” “We’re going to get through all of this, and we will be a better society because of it.”

Trebek passed away at the age of 80 on Nov. 8 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The longtime gameshow host had taped his final episodes just two weeks before his death. Former Jeopardy! player Ken Jennings will serve as interim host of the syndicated series when it resumes production Nov. 30.

Editorial credit: Joe Seer / Shutterstock.com