Garth Dale Wilson, 78, of Adolphus, KY passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. The Russell Springs, KY native was a log buyer, farmer, a SSgt. of the Kentucky National Guard and member of Salem Baptist Church in Russell Springs, KY. He was a son of the late Everett “Hook” Wilson and Donna Evelyn Wells Wilson and husband of the late Barbara Lou Glover Wilson.

He is survived by 1 son: Shawn Wilson, Liberty, KY;

1 daughter: Bridget Garrison (Jody), Westmoreland, TN;

1 sister: Deva Gail Anderson (Orvis), Russell Springs, KY;

1 brother-in-law: Frank Loveless, Russell Springs, KY;

3 grandchildren: Jacob Wilson, Lucas Garrison (Morgan) and Logan Wilson;

He was preceded in death by 1 sister: Brenda Loveless.

Private services will be at Goad Funeral Home with burial in Allen County Memorial Gardens.