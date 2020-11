FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FRIDAY – Nov. 27, 2020

IN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL TONIGHT, THE GLASGOW SCOTTIES TRAVEL TO TAYLOR COUNTY FOR A SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF MATCHUP THAT WILL DETERMINE THE CHAMPION OF CLASS THREE “A”, DISTRICT TWO.

THE SCOTTIES ARE NOW 6-2 ON THE SEASON AND 3-1 INSIDE THE DISTRICT AFTER LAST WEEK’S

OPENING ROUND VICTORY OVER ADAIR COUNTY. THE CARDINALS’ RECORD

STANDS AT 7-1 OVERALL AND 4-0 IN DISTRICT PLAY AFTER THEY WON BY

FORFEIT OVER HART COUNTY IN THE FIRST ROUND.

OUR BROADCAST GETS UNDERWAY WITH THE DON FRANKLIN COUNTDOWN TO KICKOFF AT 6:30 ON

WCLU 103.1 F.M., 1490 A.M., ONLINE AT WCLURADIO.COM OR ON THE ALL NEW WCLU RADIO APP. THOSE ATTENDING THE GAME WILL BE ABLE TO TUNE INTO THE BROADCAST INSIDE THE STADIUM ON WCLU SPORTS PLUS AT 97.3 F.M.

KICKOFF IS SLATED FOR 7:00.

IN OTHER SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF GAMES INVOLVING AREA TEAMS TONIGHT…IN CLASS ONE “A”, RUSSELLVILLE PLAYS AT CRITTENDEN COUNTY; IN CLASS TWO “A”, EDMONSON COUNTY WELCOMES METCALFE COUNTY; IN CLASS FOUR “A”, ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE HOSTS WARREN EAST, AND LOGAN COUNTY ENTERTAINS HOPKINSVILLE; AND IN CLASS FIVE “A”, SOUTH WARREN IS AT HOME AGAINST BOWLING GREEN.