On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Floyd Dennis McKee passed away at the age of 77. Dennis was born on December 18, 1942 in Dexter, MO to Floyd and Reaven McKee. Hebecame an Eagle Scout on June 14, 1960 and later served in the Navy. On October 22,1988, Dennis married Donna Louise Pruitt. He retired after 34 years working as the paint department foreman for General Motors Corporation. Dennis was a member of Coral Hill Baptist Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Dennis is survived by his wife of 32 years, Donna McKee; one daughter, Michele Richardson and husband Tim; three grandsons, Cody Richardson, Jacob Richardson, and Alex Richardson; one step-son, Anthony Marshall and wife Anne. He was preceded in death by one son, Mitchell McKee; one brother, Gordon McKee; parents, Floyd and Reaven McKee. Funeral services for Mr. McKee will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 29th at A.F. Crow &Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be12:00 PM until time for the service at the funeral home. Due to recent health concerns, attendance will be limited to 25 people. All those who wish to honor and remember Mr. McKee in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. McKee.