Darnell Glen Brown, 61 of Munfordville passed away Friday at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Weston, WV to the Lonnie & Nancy Brown.

Darnell is survived by his wife Marilyn Wilson Brown

Step-son Calvin Horton and step-daughter Michelle Reynolds

One brother Lonnie Losh, one sister Michelle Smarr, six grandchildren Brittany, Tabitha, Ann, Samantha, Emily, and Sabrina, five great-grandchildren Ryker, Griffin, Colt, Camden & Kynlee

Funeral services for Darnell Glen Brown will be 1pm Sunday, Nov. 29th in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Smith Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.