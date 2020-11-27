Alicia Vikander to Star And Produce ‘Dial M for Murder’ TV Series

Alicia Vikander is set to star in and executive produce the upcoming TV adaptation of Dial M For Murder.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the show is ‘Designed as an anthology series that will reset each season, the new take reimagines Frederick Knott’s 1952 play and its subsequent 1954 feature film by Alfred Hitchcock.” Adding another aspect to the reimagining, the anthology series will ‘tell the crime thriller from the female perspective.’ Vikander and writer/producer Terence Winter teamed with MGM/UA Television to develop the series, which currently has no network attached to it.

The 1954 film adaptation of Dial M For Murder revolves around an ‘ex-tennis pro’ named Tony Wendice,’ played by Ray Milland, who ‘wants to have his wealthy wife, Margot (Grace Kelly) murdered so he can get his hands on her inheritance.’ When he discovers Margot’s affair with Mark Halliday, Tony ‘comes up with the perfect plan to kill her.’

