Roy Strong, age 64, of Tompkinsville passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He was born on June 25, 1956, the son of the late Elmer Ray and Nova Marie (Russell) Strong. He was ordained in January 2012 and was a deacon of Athens Missionary Baptist Church. Roy loved rabbit hunting, fishing, raising chickens, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Candy Kay (Birge) Strong; one daughter, Sandra Strong and Robert Conner of Tompkinsville; one son, Royce Strong and Kyna Capps of Tompkinsville; two brothers, Robert Strong and, Roger Strong of Gamaliel; one sister, Barbara Ferguson and husband Bobby of Tompkinsville; two sisters-in-law, Trula Strong and Sue Strong; six grandchildren, Laura Strong and Hunter Madison, Kailee Strong and Jamison Woodcock, Madison and Cameron Roderick, Mason Strong, and Kali Capps all of Tompkinsville; one great-granddaughter, Brendalyn Madison; several nieces and nephews also survive.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Rondell Strong; one niece, Candida Ferguson.Private Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, November 28th at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home with burial in the Old Soldiers Cemetery.In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral services, the number of attendees in the funeral home during service will be limited to 25; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary and face coverings are required or you will not be allowed into the funeral home.Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Roy Strong.