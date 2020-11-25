Kenneth Ray Davis, age 67, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at T. J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. He was a member of the Shady Grove Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Donan Davis and the late Hallie Trowbridge Davis. He was also preceded in death by a brother Joseph D. Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Davis; four step children, Jesse Locke (Tammy), Elizabethtown, KY, Patricia Roberts, Gallatin, TN, Carrie Cunningham (Ronnie), Gallatin, TN, Adam Locke (Lori) Georgia; one sister, Glenda Holllins (Ray), Hardyville, KY; one brother, Lanny M. Davis, Hardyville, KY; six grandchildren, several great grandchildren, one niece, one nephew, two great nieces and one great nephew.

Due to recent public health concerns, all services are private and limited to immediate family.

Graveside service will be livestreamed at 11:00 AM CT Saturday, November 28, 2020 on Facebook. Burial is in the Houk Cemetery, Hardyville, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Brooks Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home.