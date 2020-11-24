Tony Ray Compton, 66, of Edmonton passed away suddenly Sunday, November 22, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Tony was born in Chicago, Illinois August 26, 1954 to the late Toso and Delores Ragains Compton. Tony was of the protestant faith and retired from CCC Construction.

He is survived by two siblings. Gary Compton and Rita Smith both of Edmonton. A nephew Brian Smith of Indiana. Two great nephews. Race Wheeler Smith and Cooper Neal Smith. Two aunts also survive. Annie Katherine Logsdon and Clara Turner both of Edmonton.

In honor of Tony’s wishes cremation was chosen and interment will be held at a later date in the Sulphur Creek Cemetery in Indiana. Butler Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted to the care of Mr. Compton. Please share your messages of condolence with the family at www.butler-funeralhome.com.