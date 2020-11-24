Roy Kelsey Melton passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 87 years, 11 months and 20 days. He was born on Tuesday, November 1, 1932 in Burkesville, Kentucky, the son of Roy Payton and Lizzie Anderson Melton and served honorably in the United States Air Force. He was a Jefferson County Public School Bus Driver, worked 23 years at National Distillers and also worked for awhile at P. Lorillard Tobacco Company.

He is survived by his wife, the former Patsy Davis; sons, David M. Melton (Lori), Barry M. Melton, and Christopher W. Melton (Robyn); grandchildren, Ryan (Hannah), Jordan (Taylor), Jared, Dylan, Brady and Brooks Melton; great grandchildren, Theodore, Gemma, and Forest Melton; and sister, Joyce Randall.

His funeral service was conducted on Saturday October 24, 2020 at The Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road, Louisville, Kentucky with burial In Penn Run Memorial Park. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to share this obituary as a professional courtesy.