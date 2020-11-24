Rebecca “Becca” Ann Piercy, age 11 of Cave City, was received in the arms of a loving, all knowing God of grace and mercy on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital.

She was born February 24, 2009 in Glasgow, she attended the Horse Cave Church of Christ, were her PaPa preached, and was very much loved by the members always giving and receiving hugs. She will be remembered for drawing little hearts, cutting them out, and giving them to members. She was a student at Caverna Middle School. She enjoyed swimming and playing in the pool, playing games on her Xbox with friends, she was very artistic in drawing and sketching, she loved reading and she loved her cat, Mrs. Kitty.

She is preceded in death by her father, Tim Piercy; paternal grandparents, Ernest and Sally Horton Piercy.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Hatcher Thompson; grandparents, Wayne and Becky Hatcher; one brother, Alan Wayne Thompson; one uncle, Daniel Hatcher; she is also survived by other extended family and friends, including the staff and students at Caverna Independent Schools.

Due to Covid-19 guidelines, all services and visitation will be private. Winn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Becca’s honor to the Potter Children’s Home in Bowling Green, KY. 2350 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

