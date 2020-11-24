Kathy (Turner) Emberton, 68, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, November 23rd, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Kathy was born in Tompkinsville, KY, on December 1, 1951, the fourth child of the late Betty (Wadley) and Cecil Henry Turner.

Kathy was a member of Harmony Missionary Baptist Church. She was a retired home health nurse.

On August 24, 1970, she married Mike D. Emberton, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Kathy is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Tracy Joinville and husband, Nick, of Tompkinsville, KY, and Tylor Emberton-Lyle, and husband, Dennis of Bowling Green, KY. One grandson, William Michael Joinville, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Kathy is also survived by three brothers: William Turner, Mike Turner, and Paul Turner; and three sisters: Joyce Lawhorn, Cheryl Wadley, and Debbie Hawks, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Kathy was beloved by all that knew her.

Due to restrictions from Covid-19, all services will be private. Burial is in Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Harmony Missionary Baptist Church in Kathy’s memory. These may be mailed to Yokley Trible Funeral Home, P.O. Box 519, Tompkinsville, KY, or dropped off at the funeral home.