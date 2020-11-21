Rita Diane Neal, 65, Cave City, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Henry Thurman Neal and Mary Elizabeth Byrd Neal. She was a former line worker at Sumitomo and had been attending the Glasgow Faith Church.

Survivors include two sons: Jason Neal and wife Brooklyn, and Justin Neal; four grandchildren: Tyler, Brayden, Haley, and Brittlee Neal; four sisters: Janice Ennis, Darlene Neal, Lorene Neal, and Sandra Neal all of Glasgow; four brothers: Larry Neal and wife Diana, Billy Neal, and Randy Neal (Randy died on Thursday) and wife Regina all of Lafayette, IN, and Eddie Neal of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Linda Lou Byrd and Ruby Ennis.

There will be a drive-by visitation Monday from 12 to 2 pm at the Hiseville Cemetery. Everyone is required to remain in their car. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Strader’s Ranch Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.