Richard Donald Nason, 65, of Edmonton, KY passed away Wednesday, November18th, at Louisville, KY. Richard was born in Elrino, OK on June 6, 1955, son of the late Nellie Mae(Allen) Nason and Donald Robert Nason. He married Deborah Canter May 3,2014 in Gatlinburg, TN. He was a factory worker. Richard is survived by daughter, Chasity Stephens, of Franklin, KY; two step daughters, Julie Huffman, of Elizabethtown, KY; Anna, wife of Roy Williams, of Elizabethtown, KY; step son, Aaron, husband of Ashley Huffman,of Elizabethtown, KY; 5 grandchildren, Tylan Grooms, Lanna Russell, Lexie, Stephens, Orion Huffman & Roy Paul Williams, four sisters, Sherry, wife of Ronnie Hamilton ,of Tompkinsville, KY; Amy, wife of Willie Nason, of TX; Crissy, wife of Elvis Nicho, of TX; Debbie Hodgin, of AZ. three brothers, Randy, husband of Katherine Nason, Curtis, husband of Connie Nason, of Red Boiling Springs, TN; Dennis Nason, of Tompkinsville, KY; His Parents, sons, Eric Paul & Scotty Richard Nason, daughter, Amanda Nason & brother, Marty Nason preceded him in death. Funeral Service will be held 2 PM on Saturday, November 21st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Curtis Nason & Justin Jones Jr.will officiate. Visitation will be held 11:30:00 to 2 PM on Saturday, November 21st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Burial, Old Mt. Herman Cemetery, Tompkinsville, KY.