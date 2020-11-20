Polly Margie Hurd, age 98, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away

Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. She was

born on November 5, 1922, the daughter of the late Oscar and Minnie

Nancy (Short) Copas. Polly was a member of the Tompkinsville Church of

Christ. She retired from Key Industries and Osh Kosh and loved to

volunteer at the Village Shop and The Senior Citizens Center.

She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn Ann Short and husband Willie

Coe of Hestand; two sons, James Steven Hurd and wife Bonnie of

Winchester, Kentucky and Gary “Bounce” Hurd and Sherry of Hestand; two

sisters, Eva Nell Spear of Tompkinsville and Callie Jean Choate of

Martinsville, IN; two grandchildren, Amanda Birge and Chris Hurd also

survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one

granddaughter, Patricia Short; three brothers, and four sisters.

A graveside service for Mrs. Hurd will be held at 4:00 PM Friday,

November 20th at the Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Neal Mathis will

officiate the service. All other services will be private.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Monroe County

Backpack Program in memory of Mrs. Polly Hurd and can be made at the

funeral home.

Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be

entrusted with the care of Mrs. Polly Hurd.

