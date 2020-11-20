Joyce Nadine (Knight) Weaver, 89, of Scottsville, KY passed away at sunrise Thursday, November 19, 2020, at her residence in Scottsville, KY. She passed away in her favorite place, right beside her husband.

She was born October 28, 1931, in Warren County, KY to the late Grady Knight and Ina Rea White Knight. She married James “Boss” Weaver on November 15, 1946. She was a homemaker and worked hard alongside her husband on the farm. She always made the best homemade chocolate candy and caramel popcorn. She was also a member of Roberts Tabernacle Church of God.

She is survived by her husband, James “Boss” Weaver of Scottsville, KY;

Two sons, Marvin Weaver of Scottsville, KY and John Weaver and wife Kathy of Scottsville, KY;

Two daughters Joyce Desmon and husband Ray of Scottsville, KY; Janice Stinson and husband Kerry of College Grove, TN;

One Brother Gary Knight of Liberty, TN;

One sister Maxine Poling and husband Terry of Jonesboro, IN;

Ten grandchildren; Twenty great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren also survive.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two grandchildren Tanya Rashedeen and Bobby Murphy: two brothers Jerry and Bobby Knight and one sister Christine Adams.

A Private Funeral service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Harwood & Strode Funeral Home, with burial to follow in the Crescent Hill Cemetery in Scottsville, KY.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer Association and can sent to the funeral home.