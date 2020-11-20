Herman Harris,76, of Monroe County passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 6, 1944, the son of Charlie Clay and Lillie May (Stacy) Harris. He was retired from logging and as a sawmill worker. Herman loved to fish and hunt.

He is survived by five sisters, Bessie Loyd of Tompkinsville, Wanda Bow of Red Boiling Springs, Tennessee, Helen Emberton of Mount Hermon, Mary Dubree, and Elise Harrison both of Gamaliel; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Lizzie Ruth Bennett and Edna Ferguson; three brothers, Jack, Gene, and Joe Harris.

There will be no visitation or funeral service held as cremation was chosen by Mr. Harris.

