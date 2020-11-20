Golden State Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Miss 2020-2021 Season With Torn Achilles

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson will miss the entire 2020-2021 season after he sustained a torn Achilles. The Warriors said he sustained the right leg injury during a workout on Wednesday in Southern California. Thompson also missed the entire 2019-2020 season after he tore the ACL in his left knee during the 2019 NBA Finals.

Thompson averaged 21.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 78 appearances during his 2018-2019 campaign. Thompson, 30, has averaged 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game and shot 41.9% from 3-point range for his career.

The Warriors struggled last season as they played the majority of the campaign without Stephen Curry and Thompson. Golden State posted a league-worst 15-50 record in 2019-2020 and had the No. 2 overall pick in Wednesday’s 2020 NBA Draft. The Warriors selected former Memphis center James Wiseman.

