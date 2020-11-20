Democratic Senators Say Lack Of Briefing From Trump Administration Could Potentially Delay Vaccine Distribution

Democratic senators said on Thursday that the team working on vaccine distribution planning under President Donald Trump have no intention of briefing anyone on President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

Senator Chris Murphy said on Twitter, “Just off a conference call with Trump Administration vaccine distribution team. They confirmed that they have not briefed anyone on President-elect Biden’s team and have no plans to do so. This is potentially catastrophic.” The Trump administration’s failure to share its plans with the incoming administration “risks President-elect Biden’s team not being ready on day one to implement the plan or make adjustments to it,” Sen. Murphy said in an emailed statement.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris met with Democratic and Republican governors on Thursday to discuss the health crisis. Asked at a news conference afterward about the impact of the current administration’s failure to coordinate on vaccine distribution, Biden responded by saying projections show the death toll could be 400,000 by February.

Editorial credit: Albert H. Teich / Shutterstock.com