Conor McGregor To Fight Dustin Poirier At UFC 257 In January

Conor McGregor’s has signed on to fight Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 on Jan. 23. The fight will be contested at 155 pounds, sources said. The location has yet to be finalized, though UFC president Dana White said last week that it would take place on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi “if everything goes according to plans.”

McGregor will return to the Octagon a little over a year after his last fight: a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18, 2020. That was supposed to be one of several fights for McGregor in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic halted those plans.

McGregor defeated Poirier at UFC 178 in 2014 via first-round TKO. Poirier is coming off a unanimous decision win over Dan Hooker in June.

