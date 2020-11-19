Wanda Lee Morgan, 79, of Hiseville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Signature Health Care. She was a daughter of the late Archie and Mary Frances Mills Wheeler.

She is survived by one daughter: Angie Wolf and her husband Jerry; three grandchildren: Isaiah Green, Kalob Green and Gage Wolf; two special nieces: Becky Brown and Teresa Daniels and several other nieces and nephews; a host of special friends at Signature Health Care.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one son: Daryl David Morgan; four brothers: Joe Wheeler, Bob Wheeler, Jerry Wheeler and Billy Wheeler; three sisters: Nellie Lois Rohrbough, Margaret Hagan and Mary Kettles.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private funeral service at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. There will be a walk through visitation at the funeral home from 5:00 pm thru 8:00 pm, Friday, November 20, 2020, with a limit of 25 people in the funeral home at any given time.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.