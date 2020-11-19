Tommy Allen Stevenson, age 62, of Bee Spring, KY, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY. He was a former employee of Hills and was a member of Jock United Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Noah L. Stevenson and the late Retta Brooks Stevenson.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Brooks Stevenson; one daughter, Jessica Parsley (Travis), Brownsville, KY; two brothers, Leo Stevenson (Michelle), Bee Spring, KY, Roger Stevenson, Brownsville, KY; three grandchildren, Noah Thomas Parsley, Lilly Grace Parsley, Annie Elizabeth Parsley; father and mother-in-law, Porter & Christine Brooks; many nieces & nephews.

Due to recent public health concerns, all services are private and limited to immediate family.

Graveside service will be 1:00 PM CT Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Jock Cemetery, Bee Spring, KY.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home.