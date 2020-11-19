Sally Gurganus,88, of Hestand, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. She was born on May 26, 1932, the daughter of the late Thomas and Ova Della (Thompson) Kerr. She was a member of the Freewill Church of Christ.

She is survived by one daughter, Anita Baldridge of Tompkinsville; two sons, Perry Taylor and wife Karen of Spring Arbor, Michigan and Andrew Taylor and wife Christy of Glasgow, Kentucky; one brother, Reed Kerr of Bowling Green, Kentucky; several step-family, nieces, and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two spouses, Julie B. Taylor, and James Gurganus; two brothers and four sisters.

Graveside services will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 12:30 p.m.

at Monroe County Memorial Lawn. Gary Kerr will officiate the service.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.

until 12:00 at Anderson-Bartley Funeral Home.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Mrs. Gurganus and can be made at the funeral home.

For the protection of Mrs. Gurganus family, it is kindly asked for everyone coming to the service to abide by Governor Beshear’s recommendation of wearing a mask and practice social distancing.