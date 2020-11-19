NY Mets Second Baseman Robinson Cano Suspended For 2021 Season After Testing Positive for PED

MLB announced Wednesday that NY Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug and will be suspended for the entire 2021 season.

Cano tested positive for Stanozolol. marking the second time Cano will be suspended for a PED test failure. The 38-year-old second baseman tested positive for the performance-enhancing substance furosemide in 2018 as a member of the Seattle Mariners and was suspended 80 games.

“We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson’s suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport.”

Cano started his career with the Yankees and made five All-Star teams in his nine seasons with the organization. In 2013, he agreed to a ten-year, $240 million deal with the Mariners, but was traded after just five seasons. Cano has spent the last two seasons with the Mets. He is not expected to become a free agent until after the 2023 MLB season.

Editorial credit: Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com