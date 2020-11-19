Marion D Esters, age 90, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Caverna Medical Center in Horse Cave. The Hart County native was born on December 10, 1929 to the late Dillard Esters and Mary Adwell Esters. He was married to the late Thelma Strange Esters.

Marion was a retired produce manager for Houchens. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member and deacon of Cedar Hill United Baptist Church.

He leaves to honor his memory– three sons, Timmy Esters (Lori) of Munfordville, Tony Esters (Teresa) of Cave City, and Tracey Esters (Ann) of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren, Brentley Esters (Alissa), Derek Esters (Morgan), Kristen McDowell (Lucas), Shelby Esters, Cameron Esters, Caleigh Esters and Carson Esters; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth Esters; two sisters, Thelma Sturgeon and Willowdean Vincent. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by one brother, Raymond D Esters.

Interment will be in Horse Cave Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Cedar Hill United Baptist Church, c/o Greg Jessie, 245 Carnes Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

VISITATION

2– 5 PM Friday, November 20, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

– DUE TO RECENT HEALTH CONCERNS AND STATE MANDATES, FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE-