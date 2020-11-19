Lorena Lee Gilbert age 89 a native of Hart County, born in Stockholm passed away Thursday morning at the Barren County Nursing & Rehab.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, David Gilbert and her father, George T. Stasel and her mother Ollie E. Dorsey Stasel Puckett. She was the step-daughter of the late Noffro Puckett. Also preceding her in death were two brothers William L. Puckett and Kenneth E. Puckett and three sisters Wilma Lois Puckett Winkle, Joyce Marie Glacken and Barbara Jean Sullivan.

Lorena was a loving sister, aunt and child, to her parents. She had no children of her own and yet loved by many nieces and nephews who called her “Their 2nd Mom”. She took over the role of God Parent upon the death of her sister, Joyce and raised her two children Toni Marie Minton-Coats and Erin Le Roy Glacken and in time becoming grandmother to Samuel Coats, Christopher and Tyler Glacken.

Through her younger years and over time of working she has lived in Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas and always a hard worker. Her work history consisted of waitressing, hotel management and hostess at one of the first ever hotels opened at Lake Bona Vista, Disney World, Florida, originally opened to the Rich and the Famous the place that mostly consisted at that time, as a favorite hang out for such actors as Clint Eastwood, Henry Fonda, Steve McQueen and many many more.

Years later when both her parents were aging and ill, she returned home to become caretaker along with her sibling to both her parents until their death. She continued to live in the state of Kentucky until her death.

Lorena is survived by 20 nieces and nephews and a large number of great nieces and nephews and was blessed to see great great nieces and nephews. She led a full life, was loved by many and will be missed.

Funeral services for Lorena Lee Gilbert will be 1pm Sunday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Munfordville Separate Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:30-8pm and after 9am Sunday at the Sego Funeral Home.