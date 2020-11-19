Janice Faye Cheek (Updated)

Janice Faye Franklin Cheek, age 73, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence. She, along with her husband Albert were the owners of A&J Janitorial and a member of the Little Barren Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Charles Rice and the late Kathryn Marie Lambirth Howard. She was also preceded in death by a husband John R. Franklin and a brother Cleo Luther Rice.

She is survived by her husband; Albert Cheek; children Tony Franklin (Vickie), Franklin, KY, John C. Franklin (Cherie) Antioch, TN, Demetrius Franklin (Angel), Louisville, KY, Albert Cheek, Jr., (Tanisha), Allen Cheek, Nashville, TN, Adam Cheek (Loa) Charleston, SC, Tabatha Cheek, Yohance Cheek (Gena) Indianapolis, IN; 31 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren; sister, Jacqueline Rice-Beamus; brothers, George Rice (Eddie) both of Louisville, KY and Howard Rice (Rochelle) Glasgow, KY; two aunts, Ruth Stoner-Underwood, Vine Grove, KY, Connie Lambirth-Franklin (Haywood) Hardyville, KY; one uncle Leon Lambirth, Louisville, KY a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to recent public health concerns, all services are private and limited to immediate family.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon CT, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Thompson officiating.

Interment will be 2:00 PM ET Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.