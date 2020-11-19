Flossie Bell Carver, 81, of Smiths Grove, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Glenview Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was born in Glasgow on May 10, 1939 to the late Robert Cross and Ludie Crumpton Cross. Mrs. Carver was a farmer’s wife and homemaker. She was a member of the Old Zion Methodist Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Linda Huffman of Bowling Green, Faye Carver of Bowling Green, and Brenda Bullock of Edmonson County; one son, Jeff Carver of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Jason Huffman, Tristan Huffman, Christina Lowe (Jayson), Martina Faulkner (Shawn), Danny Huffman (Kariesa), Jessica Kinslow (James), Sage, Jessie, and Malia Carver; 14 great grandchildren; three brothers, William Lee Cross, James Blakley, and Perry Blakley; several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband, Charles Carver; three brothers, Wilton Cross, Bobby Cross, and Ramon Blakley.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Sunday, November 22nd at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Old Zion Church Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00am until time for service at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Carver. Please share your condolence with the family at www.crowfuneralhome .com.

All those who wish to honor and remember Flossie in person at the service must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering and practice physical distancing for the safety of those in attendance.