Dennis W. Byrd, age 78 of Glasgow, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at his residence. The Truman, Arkansas native was born on June 26, 1942 to the late Stanley Jackson and Velma Bernice Heavrin Byrd. He was married to Deborah Jean Thompson Byrd, who survives.

Dennis was the owner of Byrd’s Body Shop. He was a member of Berean Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– five sons, Dennis Ray Byrd (Gail) of Michigan, Stanley Byrd (Kim) of Missouri, Steven Byrd of Bowling Green, Todd Ross of Sweeden, KY and Tim Ross of Bowling Green, KY.; four daughters, Anita Maxwell (Austin), Tammy Freedland (Danny) and Lisa Karnes (Craig) all of Missouri and Teresa Byrd of Edmonton; one brother, Dean Smith (Maryann); eighteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Wethington and Carol Smith.

Interment will be in Sweeden Cemetery.

DUE TO THE RECENT PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERNS AND STATE MANDATES ALL SERVICES WILL BE PRIVATE.