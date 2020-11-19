David Lee Kerney, 58, Austin, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. A native of Barren County, he was the son of Margie Allyne Wooten Kerney and the late Jerry Lee Kerney. He was an LPN at Signature Health Care Center in Tompkinsville where he had worked for several years. He loved his working there and caring for the residents, who loved him in return. He was an avid rabbit and coon hunter and a lover of music. He had been attending the Hestand Church of Christ.

Survivors include his wife Ally Kerney; four children: Kasi Lancaster and husband Ben, Kelsi Kerney, Konnor Kerney, and Kaslor Kerney; his mother, Margie Kerney; and two brothers: Charles Kerney and wife Cheri, and Chris Kerney.

Due to the present pandemic, funeral services will be private. Burial will be in the Beech Grove Cemetery. There will be a walk through visitation from 4 to 7 pm Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.