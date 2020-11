Kelly Rene’ Reynolds, 42 of Vine Grove passed away Tuesday at St. Mary’s & Elizabeth Hospital. She was the daughter of Bernie & Bessie Humphrey Reynolds.

Kelly is survived by her husband Timmy Knott

One daughter Marilyn Paige Knott; two brothers Harold Reynolds & Mark Reynolds

Two sisters Anita Thomas & Diane Sanders

No services are scheduled as the family honored Kelly’s wishes and chose cremation.

Sego Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.