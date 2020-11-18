Kathy Faye Lewis, a loving mother, pianist, crafter, and lifelong resident of Glasgow, KY passed away due to complications of the COVID-19 pandemic on 11/18/2020 at the age of 63 years old.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Joseph Richard Lewis; two children, Dr. Joseph Robert Lewis and Aaron William Lewis; three brothers, Willie Dale Houchens (Melinda), Richard Houchens (Effi), Romey Houchens (Brenda); one sister, Janice Houchens Furlong; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. She had a special niece, Sherry Mauk.

Kathy was born in Glasgow, KY to Mattie Vernon Houchens and Willie Day Houchens and attended Glasgow High School, Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College, and Western Kentucky University. Kathy was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church where she served as the church pianist & a Sunday school teacher. She was a dedicated employee of TJ Samson Community Hospital which is where she met Joseph Lewis. His successful attempts at convincing her to go on their first date turned into a 38 year marriage. Their two polar opposite children came a few years after their nuptials – Joe Robert and Aaron were her pride and joy. They had several wonderful years together as a family with numerous vacations and memories of laughter. Kathy was diagnosed with dementia in her early 50s; despite her illness, she continued to push her children to succeed and was known for her candor, laugh, and kindness.

She has been greatly missed for several years as her mind faded due to dementia. Her husband cared for her at home until her disease made that impossible. One could only hope to share the same love they have for each other. Their children recognize their father for his dedication and passionate care to their mother. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff at Signature HealthCare, TJ Samson Community Hospital, The Medical Center, and a special care giver (Sharon Mckinnis).

The family asks that any gifts in Kathy’s memory be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theAFTD.org) to advance research in the field and to prevent this terrible disease from affecting other families as it has theirs. The family would also like to request that everyone please wear your mask and be safe during these trying times.

Graveside funeral services will be held at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery for immediate family only at 2pm on Friday, November the 20th. A drive by visitation at the cemetery will be held thirty minutes prior to services for anyone wishing to express condolences. Arrangements entrusted to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home.