Jerry W. Rose age 73 of Munfordville passed away Tuesday at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

He was born in Cadiz to the late Duncan & Sarah Buchanan Rose. Jerry retired from the Munfordville Post Office as Postmaster, he was a member of the Leitchfield Crossing Baptist Church and a member of the Gideons. Jerry was a U.S. Army veteran fighting for our freedom during the Vietnam era.

He is survived by his wife Dianna Rucker Rose, two sons Jason Rose & his wife Jamie of Evansville, IN; and Mark Rose of Richmond, two grandchildren Connor Scott Rose and Avery Jo Rose, one sister Linda Rose of Knoxville, TN.

Funeral services for Jerry W. Rose will be 11am Friday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Benningfield officiating. Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8pm and will continue after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home. In memory of Jerry the family request that memorial contributions be given to the Gideons.