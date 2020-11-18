Janice Faye Cheek, age 73, of Hardyville, KY, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, at her residence. She, along with her husband Albert were the owners of A&J Janitorial and a member of the Little Barren Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Charles Rice and the late Kathryn Marie Lambirth Rice. She was also preceded in death by a brother Cleo Luther Rice.

She is survived by her husband; Albert Cheek; children Tony Franklin (Vickie), Franklin, KY; John C. Franklin (Cherie) Antioch, TN; Demetrius Franklin (Angel), Louisville, KY, Albert Cheek, Jr., (Tanisha), Allen Cheek, Nashville, TN, Adam Cheek (Loa) Charleston, SC, Tabatha Cheek, Yohance Cheek (Gena) Indianapolis, IN; 31 grandchildren 11 great grandchildren; sister, Jacqueline Rice-Beamus; brothers, George Rice (Eddie) both of Louisville, KY and Howard Rice (Rochelle) Glasgow, KY; two aunts, Ruth Stoner-Underwood, Vine Grove, KY, Connie Lambirth-Franklin (Haywood) Hardyville, KY; one uncle Leon Lambirth, Louisville, KY a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 12:00 noon CT, Saturday, November 21, 2020. Funeral service will be 12:00 noon, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Brooks Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Thompson officiating.

Interment will be 2:00 PM ET Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.