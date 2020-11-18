James Oral Hester age 91 of Louisville passed away Tuesday morning at his son’s home.

He was the son of Arthur Lee and Ida Dorsey Hester. He was retired from Advance Distribution Services and he was a member of the Little Flock Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Hallie, two brothers Ervin Hester & Leon Hester and by two sisters Hazel Horn & Louvenia Dennis.

James is survived by one son Danny Hester and his wife Debbie of Prospect

Two grandchildren Danny Hester, Jr. and Christi Mack

Six great-grandchildren

Four brothers Cleo Hester of Eastview, Freeman Hester of Munfordville, Donnie Hester of Morgantown and Herman Hester of Mt. Washington.

Funeral services for James Oral Hester will be 11am CST Saturday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Little Flock Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7:30 CST and will continue after 9am Saturday at the Sego Funeral Home.

We want to extend a sincere thank you and appreciation for the loving care given to my Dad during his illness by the Hosparus Health Louisville, so we ask that memorial contributions may be given to Hosparus Health Louisville, P.O. Box 35425, Louisville, KY 40232.