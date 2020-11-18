Wednesday 18th November 2020
James Charles Shambow

  10:53 am

James Charles Shambow, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.  The Los Angeles, CA native was a retired instructor of ITT Technical Institute, an active member of A.A., a U.S. Navy veteran and U.S.A.F. National Guard and loved fishing, reading and playing cards.  He was a son of the late James David Leonard and Helen Anne Smith Shambow and step son of John C. Shambow.

He is survived by 1 daughter: Terri Grow and husband, Bob, Scottsville, KY;

1 sister: Pam Shambow, Portland, OR;

3 grandchildren: Kelly Grow, Megan Grow and Ryan Grow.

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation was chosen and Goad Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

