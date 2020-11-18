Daymon Lile, age 86 of Hoopeston, IL, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at the Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. He was a native of Munfordville, KY; he loved hunting, fishing and bluegrass music. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Lile; one son, Gary Lile; his parents, Lawrence and Nannie Lile; 10 brothers and sisters.

He is survived by two sons; three daughters; many grand and great-grandkids; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private held under the direction of Winn Funeral Home.

