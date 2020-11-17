Saints QB Drew Brees Suffers Collapsed Lung, Multiple Rib Fractures During Game Against 49ers

New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees will miss a few weeks of playtime after he suffered a collapsed lung multiple rib fractures during the team’s 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Brees suffered three fractured ribs during the Saints game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the previous week.

The injury occurred when Brees was hit by 49ers defensive lineman Kentavius Street in the second quarter. Brees continued to play until halftime, but felt worse, leading the team to put Jameis Winston in to close out the game. It is not clear how much time Brees will miss, and the Saints are not looking to put him on injured reserve, which would mean he would have to miss three games.

The Saints are currently tied with the Green Bay Packers for the best record in the NFC (7-2).

Editorial credit: Steve Jacobson / Shutterstock.com