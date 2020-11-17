Kimberly Lynn Sutton, 58, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on March 12, 1962 to the late Paul and Madeline Cook Sutton. Kimberly was a seamstress at KY Apparel and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include, two sons, Thomas Sutton (Barbara Emmert) of Glasgow, Kentucky and Charles Sutton (Leslie) of Louisville, Kentucky; one daughter, Stephanie Vaughn (Shawn Wise) of Smiths Grove, Kentucky; one sister, Cindy Ashbraner; and six grandchildren. Madison Vaughn, Katelyn Sutton, Lily Sutton, Landon Sutton, Ryan Sutton, and Beckham Sutton.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Randall Sutton and four sisters, Mary York, Paulette Oldham, Diane Stout, and Debra Reading.

A graveside service for Mrs. Sutton will be held 2:00 PM Friday, November 20th at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted in the care of Mrs. Sutton. Please share your condolences with the family at www.crowfuneralhome.com.