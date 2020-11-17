Chris Paul Traded to Phoenix Suns From Oklahoma City Thunder

According to ESPN, the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to land All-Star guardz Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The blockbuster trade will send Paul and Abel Nader to the Suns for Kelly Oubre Jr., Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2020 first-round pick.

Paul, 35, is joining his fifth NBA team since entering the NBA in 2005. Last year, Paul recorded 18.5 points and 9.5 assists in 70 games for the Thunder.

Paul is a 10-time NBA All-Star, nine-time selection to the All-NBA team and has led the league in steams six times.

