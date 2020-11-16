Wayne P. Childres, 75, of Rocky Hill passed away November 14, 2020 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born on October 6, 1945 in Edmonson County to the late Clell and Myrtle Lindsey Childres. He was married to Kathleen Childres, who survives.

Wayne was a retired heavy equipment operator, a member of McLure Lodge # 539 F&AM and a U. S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam era.

Besides his wife he leaves to honor his memory— two sons, Warren Childres of Rocky Hill and Marc Childres of Mt. Washington; two brothers, Lannie Childres (Janice) of Rocky Hill and Alton Childres (Joyce) of Sunnyside; three sisters, Edna Jordan of Glasgow, Virgie Brown of Russellville and Leoda Childres of Rocky Hill. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmie and Leonard Childres and one sister, Lillie Curtis

Interment will be in Rocky Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Warren County Humane Society, 1925 River St., Bowling Green, KY 42101.

VISITATION

11 AM– 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

12:00 Noon, Monday, November 23, 2020

Rocky Hill Cemetery