Timothy Nathan Bryant, 66, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 15th, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

Timothy was born in Monroe County, KY on December 24, 1953, a son of the late Buena Mae (Turner) and Tim Kyle Bryant.

He was a member of Clover Hill Church of Christ

Timothy is survived by a son, Joseph Bryant, of Tompkinsville, KY; four brothers, Cary Bryant (Cynthia), of Gamaliel, KY; Jamie Bryant (Wanda), Leslie Bryant (Kay), and Lee Bryant (Mary G), all of Tompkinsville, KY, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17th at Ebenezer Cemetery with John Osgatharp officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.