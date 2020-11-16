Monday 16th November 2020
Timothy  Nathan  Bryant, 66, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 15th, at Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, KY.

Timothy  was born in Monroe County, KY on December 24, 1953,  a son of the late Buena Mae (Turner) and Tim Kyle Bryant.

He was a member of Clover Hill Church of Christ

Timothy  is  survived by a son, Joseph  Bryant, of Tompkinsville, KY;  four brothers, Cary  Bryant (Cynthia), of Gamaliel, KY;  Jamie  Bryant (Wanda),  Leslie Bryant (Kay),  and Lee Bryant (Mary G), all of Tompkinsville, KY, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 17th at Ebenezer Cemetery with John Osgatharp officiating.

Arrangements under the direction of Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

