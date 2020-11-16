Margaret Sue Baker, 75, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare. She was born on December 1, 1944 the daughter of the late Eddie Lee and Lena Mae Wilson. On October 12, 1963 she was united in marriage to Herman Glen Baker who survives. She retired from Wal-Mart in Glasgow, KY after 25 years, a job she loved.

She is survived by a daughter Wendy Webb (Kenley) of Glasgow; three granddaughters, Torey Lynn Webb (Cassie) of Richmond, KY, Bailey Asbury Webb (Chandlor) of Bowling Green, KY, and Lindsey Webb of Bowling Green, KY; one brother, Mark Rayburn Wilson of MI; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11:00am Friday, November 20th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Bragg Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 – 8:00pm and on Friday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

A.F. Crow is honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Baker.