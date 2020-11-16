Jo Ann Wingfield, 75, of Brownsville passed away at 4:42 AM Monday Nov. 16, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Jefferson County native was a cashier for Jr. Food Stores. She was a daughter of the late Estel Hayse and Myrtle Vincent Hayse and the wife of the late Gary L. Wingfield. She was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Crowder.

A public walk-through visitation will be held 11:00 AM-1:00 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home. Funeral services will be private. Burial will take place in Chapel Hill Cemetery in Bowling Green.

Surviving are four daughters, Debbie Crump, Mary Nell Self (Dallas) and Diana Filback all of Brownsville and Wendy Wingfield of Wingfield; two sons, James Webb and Phillip Wingfield both of Brownsville; a sister, Geraldean Meredith (Butch) of Brownsville; 11 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.