Homer Skaggs, Jr. age 69 of Munfordville passed away Sunday, Nov. 15 at Norton’s Healthcare in Louisville.

He was born in Cub Run to the late Homer & Anna Mae Etherton Skaggs. He was a former supervisor at Dana in Glasgow. Homer was a recipient of the Purple Heart while serving his country during Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by a son Mark, a grandson D.J. Brower, a sister Flora Alvey, a brother Charles Skaggs; a half-sister Rebecca Biselt and a half brother Robert Skaggs

Homer is survived by his wife-Judy Wilkerson Skaggs

One son Bobby Skaggs & his wife Angel

Six grandchildren-Bobby(Lexie), Chrystian, Trystan, Mylan, Nickolas & Alex

One great-grandson-Colston

One brother-Danny Skaggs & his wife Cindy; five sisters-Brenda Skaggs, Imogene Skaggs, Youvetta Skaggs,

Patsy Self & Louise Waddell

Funeral services for Homer Skaggs, Jr. will be 1pm Wednesday in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Randall Kessinger officiating. Burial will be in the Mt. Beulah Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-8pm and after 8am Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home.