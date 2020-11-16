Gilbert Wayne McCoy, age 75, of Glasgow, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born in Barren County, on March 25, 1945 to the late Russell Amos McCoy and Elsie Marie McClellan McCoy. Early in his life he was a farmer. He then worked as a mechanic for Ben & Elmer Tractor for over 15 years, after that he went on to drive for a delivery service and he owned his own pressure washing service. He was a long-time member of Gethsemane Baptist Church.

Survivors include his two daughters, Sorida Sneed and Joy Key both of Glasgow; one son Jason McCoy (Crystal) of Glasgow; four grandchildren, Katie Baise (Trevor), Cheyenne Sneed, Hannah McCoy, and Dallen McCoy; three great grandchildren, Emma-Kate Fields, Colt Fields, and Jackson Baise; two sisters, Violet Tarry (Dennis) and Glenda Cox (Mike). Four nieces and nephews, Juli Humphrey, Scott Tarry, Randy Tarry, and Ashley King; several great nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife Rose Mary McCoy, and two grandchildren, Aaron McCoy, and Corey Rich.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm Wednesday, November 18th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery at Etoile, KY. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10:00am until time for service at the funeral home.