Mr. William Franklin “Billy” Arms of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 73 years, 8 months, and 27 days. He was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Monday, February 17, 1947, the son of Tessie Thomas and Vennie England Arms. He was of Pentecostal faith, and attended House of Faith Pentecostal Church in Celina, Tennessee and was a farmer and a construction worker.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sue (Ballard) Arms, whom he wed on Saturday June 9, 1969, his brothers, Junior Arms and Ed Arms.

He is survived by his companion, Wanda Scott of Burkesville, Kentucky, his children, Pinky (& Laura) Arms of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, Christopher Arms of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Travis (& Michael) Van Zant of Clarksville, Tennessee, Brenda (& Derek “Bubba”) McDuffee of Lafayette, Tennessee, his step-son, Michael Vibbert of Burkesville, Kentucky, his step-daughter, Sherri Green of Bardstown, Kentucky, four brothers, two sisters, seven grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

The funeral service will conducted on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Roger Poynter and Bro. Roger Gilbert officiating. Burial will be in the Dutch Creek Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, until the funeral hour on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to be made in memory of William Franklin “Billy” Arms to help with his final expenses; contributions can be left at Norris-New Funeral Home or mailed to: Norris-New Funeral Home, P.O. Box 335, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.