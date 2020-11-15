Mary Madeline (Howard) Wax, 96, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Friday, November 13th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Mary was born in Fountain Run, KY on March 6, 1924, a daughter of the late Bettie (Patterson) and Payton Clark Howard.

On October 14, 1940, she married Glenn Wax. Glenn preceded her in death on May 11, 1997.

She was a member at Maple Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She attended Sand Lick Missionary Baptist Church with her family. She worked at Handmacher for 34 years and then was a homemaker for many years.

Mary is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Roy Myatt, of Tompkinsville, KY; two grandchildren, William Myatt, of Glasgow, KY and Marin Brumett, and husband, Jeff, of Russell Springs, KY; two great grandchildren, Blair and Baylor Brumett.

Other than her husband and parents she is preceded in death by her siblings, Levy Clark Howard, M.C.Howard, and Lorene Howard Samson.

A walk-thru visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, from 4-7 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home and will continue Tuesday morning from 8:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. A family service will be held following.

Interment will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Bethlehem Cemetery.

For the protection of Mrs. Wax’s family it is kindly asked for anyone coming to the services to abide by Governor Beshears recommendation of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. Please refrain from physical touch in hopes to decrease the spread of the virus. No public lounge is available at this time due to Covid-19.