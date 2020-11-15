Levi Wesley “L.W.” Hagan, 81, Glasgow, died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his residence. A native of Adair County, he was a son of the late Clyde E. Hagan and Erie Ellen Tabor Hagan. He was a retired farmer who loved his work. He also loved spending time with his family; woodworking; attending auctions; word search puzzles; and watching the Purple Martins. He also had served with the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years Pinna; two daughters: Sharon Wright and husband John of Elizabethtown and Angela Read of Glasgow; five grandchildren: Jordan Read, Cameron Read, Logan Wright, Brandon Wright, and Evan Wright; three brothers: James Hagan and wife Thelma, Jesse Hagan and wife Jo, and Dave Hagan and wife Barbara; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant brothers, Earl and Ernest along with another brother Edward Hagan; and two sisters: Louise Bendner and Margie Samuell.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live at www.facebook.com/hatchersaddler. Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

In keeping with the Governor’s recommendations for safety during funeral and memorial services, the number of attendees in the funeral home at any given time will be limited; no food permitted in the lounge; social distancing will be necessary; and face coverings are required.