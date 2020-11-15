Guyla B. Wilson of Bowling Green died Friday, November 13 at the Medical Center.

She was a daughter of the late Willie Ray and Elsie Coursey Richmond. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Brenda Steenbergen and a son-in-law, Lonnie Lindsey. Guyla was a member of Jackson Grove Baptist Church and retired employee of Cutler Hammer/Eaton. She loved and enjoyed all the family and church gatherings, gospel singings and serving her Lord. She never met a stranger and was truly a great neighbor.

Guyla leaves to cherish her loving memories three daughters, Carolyn Lindsey, Shirley Bailey (Tooter) and Gloria Moore (Phil); seven grandchildren, Jennifer Lindsey, Angela Klosterman, Vonda Waters, Derek Moore (Ashley), Jason Steenbergen (Susan), Matthew Moore (Kellie) and Aaron Steenbergen; thirteen great grandchildren; Stephanie McBrien (Zach), Tyler Waters, Jessica Riley, Zac Klosterman, Sara Klosterman, Trevor Moore, Erica Riley, Tyler Marcus, Lindsey Moore, EmmaLeigh Steenbergen, J. T. Moore, Harper Moore and Aiden Steenbergen; one sister, Dovie Ramsey (Bob) and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service for Guyla will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Antioch Cemetery in Lewisburg. Visitation will be held Monday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.

All those who wish to honor and remember Mrs. Wilson in person at the visitation must wear a mask or other appropriate facial covering during the walk through service on Monday.